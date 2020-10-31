Udinese vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese are set to host AC Milan on Sunday afternoon at the Stadio Friuli in their next Serie A fixture.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Vicenza in the third round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Goals from former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Fernando Forestieri, Spain international Gerard Deulofeu and winger Ignacio Pussetto secured the win for Luca Gotti's Udinese. Young forward Gabriele Gori scored the only goal for Vicenza.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Czech Republic side Sparta Prague 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Goals from young midfielder Brahim Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao and full-back Diogo Dalot, on loan from Manchester United, sealed the win for Stefano Pioli's men.

3 points, top of Group H and the run goes on! ❤️🖤

Tre punti e vetta solitaria del Gruppo H 💪#MilanSparta #UEL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/mDTzAKZlwo — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 29, 2020

Udinese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the advantage. They have won 14 games, lost 11 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with AC Milan beating Udinese 3-2. A brace from Croatia international Ante Rebic and a goal from left-back Theo Hernandez ensured victory for AC Milan. Danish right-back Jens Stryger Larsen and Italy international Kevin Lasagna scored the goals for Udinese.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-L

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Udinese vs AC Milan Team News

Udinese have a few injury issues. Denmark international Jens Stryger Larsen, veteran midfielder Mato Jajalo and Italy international Rolando Mandragora, on loan from Juventus, are all out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of Austrian centre-back Sebastian Prodl.

Injured: Jens Stryger Larsen, Mato Jajalo, Rolando Mandragora

Doubtful: Sebastian Prodl

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be without Argentine centre-back Mateo Musacchio, defender Leo Duarte, young centre-back Matteo Gabbia and attacker Ante Rebic. There remain doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Norway international Jens Petter Hauge after they tasted positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.

Injured: Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Matteo Gabbia, Ante Rebic

Doubtful: Jens Petter Hauge, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Suspended: None

Udinese vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Sebastien De Maio, Samir, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Thomas Ouwejan, Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Udinese vs AC Milan Prediction

Udinese have lost four of their first five league games, and manager Luca Gotti will be keen to arrest the form. Despite talented players like Rodrigo De Paul and Kevin Lasagna in the squad, they are yet to make an impression, and will go into this match as the underdogs.

AC Milan currently sit at the top of the Serie A table. The form of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been key to this, while young players like Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer and Frank Kessie have all impressed.

AC Milan are in excellent form, and should emerge victorious over Udinese.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 AC Milan

