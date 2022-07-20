Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Create
Bayer 04 Leverkusen face Udinese in their upcoming pre-season friendly game on Thursday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 09:41 PM IST

Udinese and Bayer Leverkusen will continue their pre-season preparations on Thursday as they meet for a friendly game at the Alois Latini Stadion.

The Serie A side have been training in Austria since last week and have played a couple of friendly games thus far. They faced Union Berlin last week and faced Ilirija FC in their most recent friendly encounter.

Their game against Berlin ended in a 3-3 draw, while they managed to secure a 3-0 win against the Slovenian team. Ilija Nestorovski came on as a second-half substitute and his hat-trick helped them to their first win of the pre-season.

Bayer Leverkusen have played a couple of games in the pre-season thus far, kicking off their preparations with a 6-1 win against MSV Duisburg. Their previous friendly game against Panathinaikos ended in a goalless draw at Thursday's venue.

Udinese have a friendly game scheduled against Chelsea at the end of the month, after which they kick off their 2022-23 campaign in the Coppa Italia in August. This will be the final friendly of the pre-season for Leverkusen as they get their 2022-23 campaign underway in the DFP-Pokal on Elversberg.

La squadra al lavoro a Lienz ⚪️⚫️Our boys putting in a shift in Lienz ⚪️⚫️#ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #Udinese https://t.co/vUhknsG6TT

Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting in a friendly game between the two sides as all four of their meetings thus far have been competitive fixtures.
  • They have met four times in back-to-back campaigns in the Europa League qualifying phase fixtures in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with Leverkusen having a 2-1 lead in wins while one game has ended in a draw. Leverkusen have outscored their Italian rivals 4-3 in these fixtures.

Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The two sides have scored six goals in friendly games thus far and in all likelihood, this will be a high-scoring game. Ilija Nestorovski has been in a rich vein of form, scoring five of the club's six goals in two friendly games, and he is likely to start here.

Nach dem Training wurden noch die obligatorischen Mannschaftsfotos geschossen. 📸#B04inAustria 🇦🇹 | #Bayer04 | #Werkself https://t.co/wkIO7HlYdQ

Florian Wirtz has resumed training but remains a long way away from match fitness. The Bundesliga club are expected to field a similar starting lineup to their previous two friendly games.

Given the form of the two sides, a high-scoring draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Ilija Nestorovski to score anytime - Yes.

