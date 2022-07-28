Udinese vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Udinese will welcome Chelsea to the Stadio Friuli on Friday in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Udinese will kick off their new campaign in the Coppa Italia on Friday.

Chelsea will look to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing against ocal rivals Arsenal in the Florida Cup last Sunday. Their tour of the USA did not turn out as expected, as they lost two of three games. The Blues will kick off their new campaign away at Everton on Saturday and will look to wrap up their pre-season on a positive note.

Udinese, meanwhile, have warmed up with a string of decent performances in the pre-season. They secured a 2-1 win over Cypriot team Pafos in their last outing.

Udinese vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Both Udinese and Chelsea have experience against teams from England and Italy respectively.

The hosts have squared off against English opponents seven times, winning four and losing three.

Chelsea have faced Italian teams 29 times, winningnine and losing 11. The remaining nine games have ended in draws.

Udinese have scored nine goals in their four friendlies, conceding six.

Chelsea have endured a poorer outing, scoring just three goals and conceding six in three pre-season games.

Udinese vs Chelsea Prediction

Udinese will have home advantage and will look to capitalise on Chelsea's poor form. They have been in solid goal-scoring form throughout the pre-season and will fancy their chances of scoring against the Blues.

Chelsea have struggled thus far but will look to get back to winning ways. Manager Thomas Tuchel is experimenting with his ideal starting XI, so he might use new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

With both teams having their eye on their first competitive game of the new season, the chances of a high-intensity game seem low, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Chelsea.

Udinese vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score or assist any time - Yes.

