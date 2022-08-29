Udinese vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Fiorentina on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Udinese are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side edged Monza to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. La Viola held Napoli to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Udinese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Udinese and have won 24 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 12 victories against Fiorentina and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Udinese. Fiorentina struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W

Udinese vs Fiorentina Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Leonardo Buta is currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Nehuen Perez was sent off against Salernitana last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Leonardo Buta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nehuen Perez

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Gaetano Castrovilli and Szymon Zurkowski are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Luka Jovic has been signed as La Viola's main man and will likely lead the line this weekend.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli, Szymon Zurkowski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao, Adam Masina; Sandi Lovric, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Lorenzo Venuti; Rolando Mandragora, Antonin Barak, Alfred Duncan; Riccaro Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Luka Jovic

Udinese vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina are yet to justify their potential in the Serie A and will be intent on securing their place in Europe next year. The likes of Luka Jovic and Nicolas Gonzalez have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up in this match.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this year. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Fiorentina

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi