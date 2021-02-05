Udinese vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese are set to play host to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Vincenzo Italiano's Spezia last Sunday at the Stadio Alberto Picco. A second-half penalty from star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was enough to secure the win for Luca Gotti's Udinese. However, De Paul was sent off in the second-half, with Spezia's Riccardo Saponara also sent off a little later.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Paulo Fonseca's Roma on Monday at the Stadio Olimpico. First-half goals from Italian centre-back Gianluca Mancini, Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Spanish striker Borja Mayoral sealed the deal for Roma. Young Gambia international Ebrima Colley scored the consolation goal for Hellas Verona.

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Hellas Verona have won three games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Hellas Verona beating Udinese 1-0. A second-half goal from striker Andrea Favili ensured victory for Hellas Verona.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-D-D-L-L

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-W-D

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Team News

Udinese

Udinese manager Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mato Jajalo, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of attacker Fernando Forestieri and striker Stefano Okaka, while Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul is suspended.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: Fernando Forestieri, Stefano Okaka

Suspended: Rodrigo De Paul

Hellas Verona

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona will be without experienced Portuguese midfielder Miguel Veloso and young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira. There are doubts over the availability of Swiss right-back Kevin Ruegg, midfielders Marco Benassi and Stefano Sturaro and striker Andrea Favili.

Injured: Miguel Veloso, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: Kevin Ruegg, Stefano Sturaro, Andrea Favili, Marco Benassi

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Jens Stryger Larsen, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Tolgay Arslan, Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic, Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Nikola Kalinic

Udinese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Udinese are 13th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is arguably their most important player, and has been linked with clubs like Juventus and Leeds United. His absence could prove to be a problem.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, and have generally impressed under the management of Ivan Juric. They sold some key players last summer, but players like Mattia Zaccagni and Federico Dimarco have done well this time around.

Both sides have been inconsistent this season, but Hellas Verona might edge past Udinese.

Prediction: Udinese 0-1 Hellas Verona

