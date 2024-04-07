Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Preview

Udinese are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Nerazzurri eased past Empoli by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 29 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.

Inter Milan have won five of their last six matches against Udinese in the Serie A and have scored a total of 17 goals during this period.

Udinese have failed to find the back of the net in eight of their last 12 matches in the Serie A and lost their previous such game in the competition by a 4-0 margin in December last year.

Udinese have never repeated the same result in their last nine matches in the Serie A and played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game against Sassuolo.

Inter Milan have won 11 of their 12 matches in the Serie A in 2024.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form so far this season and are currently the favourites to win the league title this season. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Monday. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Inter Milan

Udinese vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes