Udinese vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Rejuvenated Inter Milan face Udinese in Serie A this Saturday, hoping to continue their recent run of form at the Stadio Friuli.

After dropping points in back-to-back games to Sampdoria and AS Roma, the Nerazzurri hit back by driving out Fiorentina from the Coppa Italia. They then bested the reigning champions Juventus in a dominant 2-0 league victory.

They're now second in the standings again, just three behind leaders AC Milan, whom they face in the Coppa Italia next week.

Antonio Conte's side will definitely have one eye on that derby, and Udinese will be looking to make the most of their distraction.

With just four wins from 18 games, and none in the last seven, Le Zebrette are in free-fall right now, and inching ever closer to the drop zone.

However, they managed to hold an out-of-sorts Atalanta side to a 1-1 draw in their last outing, despite their obvious struggles.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

In 49 meetings between the sides, Inter Milan boast a vastly superior record with 24 wins to Udinese's 13. Udinese's last win came back in December 2017.

Last season, the Nerazzurri comfortably did the domestic double over the team from Udine, winning 3-0 on aggregate over two legs.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Udinese vs Inter Milan Team News

Udinese

The home side will be without four players for the clash as Stefano Okaka, Mato Jajalo, Fernando Forestieri, and Ignacio Pussetto are all injured.

Samir and Roberto Pereyra must proceed with caution as both are just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Stefano Okaka, Mato Jajalo, Fernando Forestieri, and Ignacio Pussetto

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan

Danilo D'Ambrosio succumbed to an injury at the start of the month and remains in the recovery room. Matias Vecino is a long-term absentee and will also miss the game.

Injured: Danilo D'Ambrosio

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso; Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir; Jens Larsen, Rodrigo de Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Rolando Mandragora, Marvin Zeegelaar; Roberto Pereyra; Kevin Lasagna.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have recovered very well from their early season wobbles and look irresistible at the moment. It's going to take a mighty effort from Udinese to stop Antonio Conte's juggernaut.

We expect Inter Milan to down Udinese in this clash.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan