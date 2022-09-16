Udinese vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Udinese host Inter Milan at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in the league to five games.

Le Zebrette have made their best start to the top-flight campaign since the 2014-15 season, collecting 13 points from six games.

Andrea Sottil's team have also won their last four league games and could win for the fifth time in a row for the first time since December 2017.

Inter Milan have accrued just a point fewer than Udinese and sit in sixth position.

Having missed out on back-to-back Serie A titles by the narrowest of margins, the Nerazzurri are looking to reclaim the Scudetto this season.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

Inter Milan (27) have won more than half of their previous 53 clashes against Udinese, who have beaten them on just 13 occasions during this period.

The Nerazzurri are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the fixture, last tasting defeat in December 2017 (1-3).

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Udinese vs Inter Milan Team News

Udinese

Adam Masina is out injured for The Little Zebras, but Jaka Bijol is back in contention after recovering from a foot injury.

Beto is gunning to start the game following his brace in their win over Sassuolo last weekend.

Injured: Adam Masine

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan

Returning hero Romelu Lukaku remains out injured, with Hakan Calhanoglu joining him on the sidelines.

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench on Tuesday and could be restored back into the starting XI, with Joaquin Correa getting relegated to the bench.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Hakan Calhanoglu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck; Roberto Pereyra, Lazar Samardzic, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction

Udinese have the momentum right now after four wins in a row but their record against Inter Milan is very poor.

The Nerazzurri also boast far better quality in their squad and despite two defeats in their last four games, could still come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan

