Udinese vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Serie A kicks off with a round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.

Udinese vs Juventus Preview

Udinese finished in 12th place in the Serie A standings last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The home side eased past US Catanzaro by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, secured a seventh-place finish in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Atalanta in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Udinese and have won 34 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's seven victories.

Juventus are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in July 2020.

Juventus and Udinese last played each other in their first match of a Serie A season in 2021 - the game ended in a 2-2 draw and was Cristiano Ronaldo's last match for Juventus.

Udinese have suffered defeat in two of their last three opening games in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the six seasons preceding this run.

Juventus have won a total of 59 opening games in the Serie A - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Udinese vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and will need to prove their mettle this season. The likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic can be effective on their day and will look to find the back of the net this weekend.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on pulling off an upset on Sunday. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Juventus

Udinese vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes