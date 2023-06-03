Udinese vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.

Udinese vs Juventus Preview

Udinese are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Salernitana last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment but have been fairly impressive this year. The Bianconeri slumped to a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 33 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's seven victories.

Juventus have won nine out of their last 11 matches in the Serie A and have scored a total of 29 goals in these matches.

Udinese have lost a total of 66 matches against Juventus in the Serie A - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Juventus are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches away from home against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Udinese have lost their last three matches in the Serie A and could lose four consecutive matches in the competition for the first time since October 2018.

Udinese vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have been severely hampered by their points deduction this season and have a point to prove in this match. The Bianconeri can pack a punch on their day and will look to finish their league season on a positive note.

Udinese can pull off an upset at their best but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Juventus are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Juventus

Udinese vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes

