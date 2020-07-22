Udinese vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus got back to winning ways with a convincing 2-1 win over Lazio in their previous Serie A fixture and next face Udinese in a crucial Serie A clash. Cristiano Ronaldo took his goal tally to 30 for the season with a brace, as the league leaders moved six points clear at the top (with a game in hand).

Maurizio Sarri's men can almost taste a record-extending ninth Scudetto triumph but are not in the clear just yet. With four games remaining Inter Milan and Atalanta, who've played one game more than Juve, are still mathematically in the title race.

After breaking their three-game winless streak against Lazio, Ronaldo and Co. will travel to Udine to face a struggling Udinese at the Stadio Friuli on Thursday. Udinese with 36 points at 16th position in league standings still face the risk of joining Brescia and SPAL in the Serie B next season.

Spurred on by their win over Lazio, Juventus will be looking for another win against minnows Udinese to maintain their advantage in the title race. So, here we take a look at what to expect from this clash where two teams from the opposite side of the table go head to head.

Udinese vs Juventus Head-to-Head

The meetings between the two sides have been high-scoring fixtures, with 21 goals being scored in the last six encounters. In the 91 times, these sides have clashed in the Italian top-flight, Juventus have won 62 times, Udinese have been victorious in 12 matches while 17 games ended in a draw.

The Old Lady have a five-game winning streak against the hosts and produced a brilliant display in the reverse fixture earlier this season to inflict a 3-1 loss over Udinese at the Allianz Stadium, with Ronaldo netting a brace.

Since the Serie A restart in June, I Friulani have won only once and are winless at home since January. On the other hand, Juventus have lost only once.

Advertisement

Udinese form guide: LDLLDW.

Juventus form guide: WDDLWW

Udinese vs Juventus Team News

Udinese:

Caretaker manager Luca Gotti faces a dilemma heading into the tough fixture against Juventus, with most of his midfielders on the treatment table. Wallace became the latest player on the injury list, with a shoulder injury in their loss to Napoli.

Midfielders Mato Jajalo, Rolando Mandragora and striker Lukasz Teodorczyk are all out with knee problems, while defender Sebastian Prodl is a major doubt as he continues to nurse a knee injury.

Striker Stefano Okaka returns from a suspension and should replace the misfiring Ilija Nestorovski in the attack.

Injuries: Mato Jajalo (Knee), Rolando Mandragora (Knee), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Knee), Wallace (Shoulder).

Doubtful: Sebastian Prodl (Knee).

Suspensions: None.

Juventus:

Leonardo Bonucci is suspended for Juventus' game against Udinese.

Another game and another suspended player for Juventus, with captain Leonardo Bonucci, suspended after he picked up his 10th yellow card of the season against Lazio.

Gonzalo Higuain picked up an injury during the warm-up against Lazio and it remains to be seen whether the striker can shrug off the problem in time to start against Udinese. Federico Bernardeschi returns from a suspension and can fill in for the injured striker.

Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira are long-term absentees and continue to recover from their thigh injuries. Giorgio Chiellini was not named in the squad against Lazio and is still recovering from a calf strain, his inclusion in the squad remains doubtful.

Injuries: Mattia De Sciglio (thigh), Sami Khedira (thigh).

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini (calf), Gonzalo Higuain (Match Fitness).

Suspensions: Leonardo Bonucci.

Udinese vs Juventus Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir, Sebastien De Maio, Bram Nuytinck; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Seko Fofana, Ken Sema, Marvin Zeegelaar; Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna.

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala.

Udinese vs Juventus Prediction

Ronaldo is the joint-top scorer in Serie A with 30 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit a purple patch since the Serie A restart scoring in seven of the eight league games so far. He has continued his red-hot form from the start of the year and has now scored 30 goals in the league, matching Ciro Immobile in the Capocannoniere race.

CR7 becomes the first player to score 50+ goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zPS4j3gh7I — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2020

He has been inspirational in the final third for I Bianconeri, scoring nine goals in eight games and the visitors would be hoping from another masterclass from him in the game against Udinese.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets since the restart, two more than Juventus but it will be difficult for them to control an in-form Ronaldo, who would be gunning for the top scorer's award now. Paulo Dybala has been a wonderful right-hand man for the Portuguese striker and their deadly combination can prove too much to handle for the hosts.

In conclusion, it is difficult to see any outcome other than an easy win for Juventus in the fixture. Udinese put in brave performances against big clubs in Roma, Napoli and Lazio recently and thus are expected to put up a fight before going down.

Final Verdict:- Udinese 1:3 Juventus