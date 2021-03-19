Udinese vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Udinese at the Friuli Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had their fair share of issues this season and will need to win this game.

Udinese are in 10th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Friulani played out a 1-1 draw with Genoa last week and will need to put in a better performance this weekend.

Lazio have also failed to meet expectations this season and currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table. The Biancocelesti crashed out of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and will want to improve their fortunes on the domestic front this weekend.

Udinese vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Udinese and have won 16 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed only eight victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a shock 3-1 victory for Udinese. Lazio were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar result on Sunday.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-L

Udinese vs Lazio Team News

Udinese have a depleted squad

Udinese

Udinese have several injuries to account for at the moment and will have to do without Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Stefano Okaka, Thomas Ouwejan, and Ignacio Pussetto going into this game.

Injured: Gerard Deulofeu, Mato Jajalo, Stefano Okaka, Thomas Ouwejan, Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manuel Lazzari is back for Lazio

Lazio

Luiz Felipe is nursing an injury at the moment and remains sidelined against Udinese this weekend. Manuel Lazzari has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Lazio Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifasi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pereyra, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo de Paul; Ilija Nestorovski, Fernando Llorente

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have struggled to replicate their exploits this season and have not met expectations in the Serie A. Simone Inzaghi needs to get the best out of his charges to pick up a victory this weekend.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last five league games but will face a stern test on Sunday. Lazio have better players in their ranks at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Lazio

