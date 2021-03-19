Ajax vs ADO Den Haag prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Ajax lock horns with ADO Den Haag at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

ADO Den Haag find themselves in 17th place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and are likely to face a relegation battle this season. The home side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Heracles last weekend and will need to be at its best on Sunday.

Ajax, on the other hand, have an eight-point lead at the top of the league table and are set to retain their crown this season. The reigning Dutch champions have scored seven goals in their last three games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax vs ADO Den Haag Head-to-Head

Ajax have an exceptional record against ADO Den Haag and have won 24 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two teams. ADO Den Haag have managed only two victories against Ajax and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture.

The previous match between the two teams ended in an entertaining 4-2 victory for Ajax. Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for his side on the day and is likely to play a pivotal role in this match.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-D-W-W

ADO Den Haag form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-D-D-L

Ajax vs ADO Den Haag Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Jurrien Timber and Noussair Mazraoui are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against ADO Den Haag.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber

Suspended: Andre Onana

ADO Den Haag need to win this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

ADO Den Haag

Peet Bijen, Daryl Janmaat, and Gianni Zuiverloon are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. ADO Den Haag are likely to set up on the counter against Ajax this weekend.

Injured: Peet Bijen, Daryl Janmaat, Gianni Zuiverloon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs ADO Den Haag Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

⚽️🅰️ Since joining Ajax in 2018, only 4 players scored or assisted more goals in European club competitions (excluding qualifiers) than @DT10_Official.#UEL #ybaja — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 19, 2021

ADO Den Haag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Fraisl; Juan Familia-Castillo, Boy Kemper, Dario Del Fabro, Milan van Ewijk; Marko Vejinovic, John Goossens; Abdenasser El Khayati, Youness Mokhtar, Bobby Adekanye; Michiel Kramer

Ajax vs ADO Den Haag Prediction

Ajax have been in excellent form in the Eredivisie this season and are the favourites to win the league title. The likes of Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

ADO Den Haag have struggled to cope with the demands of the Dutch top-flight and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. Ajax hold all the cards at the moment and should be able to coast to an easy victory this weekend.

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 ADO Den Haag

