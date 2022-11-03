Udinese vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lecce take on an impressive Udinese side in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Friday.

Udinese vs Lecce Preview

Lecce are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Cremonense in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Udinese vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good record against Lecce and have won 14 of their last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lecce's eight victories.

Udinese and Lecce have drawn only one of their 28 Serie A matches so far - the lowest percentages of draws played between two teams that have met at least 12 times in the competition.

Udinese have won 11 of their 14 home games against Lecce in the Serie A, but did lose their previous such game by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Udinese are currently on a four-game winless streak in the Serie A and have not endured a streak of five such matches since December 2021.

Udinese have conceded five goals at home so far in the Serie A - the fewest they have conceded at this stage of a season since the 2011-12 campaign.

After losing their first three Serie A games played on Fridays, Lecce won their fourth such game against Salernitana in September this year.

Udinese vs Lecce Prediction

Udinese have been fairly impressive this season but will need to work hard to arrest their recent slump. Gerard Deulofeu seems to have come of age this season and will look to make his mark this week.

Lecce have shown flashes of their potential but are yet to cope with the rigours of the top flight. Udinese are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 3-1 Lecce

Udinese vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Deulofeu to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes