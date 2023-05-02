Udinese vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Fruili on Wednesday.

Udinese vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and are within touching distance of winning the league title this week. The Neapolitans were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1- defeat at the hands of Lecce over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Udinese vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent recent record against Udinese and have won 19 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's six victories.

Napoli have won 12 of their last 13 games against Udinese in the Serie A and have scored at least two goals in their last six such games.

Udinese have lost five of their last six matches against Napoli at home in the Serie A, with their previous such victory against the Neapolitans coming in 2016.

Napoli could be crowned Serie A champions with five games left by avoiding defeat in this fixture and could become only the third team to win the league title at this stage of the season.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is currently 64 years old and could become the oldest manager ever to win a Serie A title.

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have endured the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a star performer for the Neapolitans and will look to make an impact this week.

Udinese have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Napoli are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Napoli

Udinese vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes