Udinese vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Udinese take on an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday.

Udinese vs Napoli Preview

Udinese are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Udinese vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent recent record against Udinese and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's six victories.

Udinese have picked up only two points in their last 15 matches against Napoli in Serie A and have conceded a total of 41 goals in these matches.

Napoli have won five of their last seven matches away from home against Udinese in Serie A and have conceded only four goals in these games.

Udinese have picked up only two points and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches in Serie A, conceding a total of nine goals during this period.

Napoli have won only four of their eight matches against teams starting the game in the relegation zone in Serie A so far this season.

Napoli have picked up only 50 points from their 34 games in Serie A so far this season.

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

Udinese have also struggled this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Napoli

Udinese vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes