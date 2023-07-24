Udinese vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

Club football makes a return with another round of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an intriguing fixture at the Dolomitenstadion on Tuesday.

Udinese vs RB Leipzig Preview

Udinese finished in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts eased past Pafos by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the Bundesliga table last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side defeated Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 scoreline in the DFB Pokal last month and will be confident ahead of this match.

Udinese vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have played out only one match against RB Leipzig - the only game between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Udinese suffered a shockingly poor end to their Serie A campaign last season and lost their last four league games of the season, conceding a total of seven goals during this period.

Before their 2-0 victory against Pafos, Udinese had won only one game in a run of six matches in the Serie A, securing a lone 2-0 victory against Sampdoria in May this year.

RB Leipzig have been in excellent form in recent weeks and have won each of their last six matches in all competitions, scoring a total of 17 goals during this period.

Udinese have scored only two goals in their last four matches in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

Udinese vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their pre-season tour. The German giants have managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and will look to assess their options ahead of a challenging schedule.

Udinese have been inconsistent over the past year and will face a formidable opponent this week. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-4 RB Leipzig

Udinese vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christopher Nkunku to score - Yes