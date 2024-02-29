Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana lock horns with Udinese in an important clash at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.

Udinese vs Salernitana Preview

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Monza last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Genoa in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salernitana have a surprisingly good recent record against Udinese and have won two out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's one victory.

After winning three of their first four matches against Salernitana in the Serie A, Udinese are winless in their last three such matches in the competition.

The three matches played out between Udinese and Salernitana at the Bluenergy Stadium in the Serie A have witnessed one victory apiece for both teams and one draw.

Udinese have picked up only 23 points from their first 26 matches in the Serie A this season - their worst-ever points tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Salernitana have picked up only 13 points from their first 26 matches in the Serie A this season - only Crotone have managed to avoid relegation from a similar position in the competition.

Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction

Udinese have been shockingly poor over the course of their campaign and are currently only three points above the relegation zone. The hosts have failed to seize the initiative this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Salernitana have failed to make their mark on the top flight this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation in this fixture. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Salernitana

Udinese vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Salernitana to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Thauvin to score - Yes