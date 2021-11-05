Udinese vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Udinese take on Sassuolo on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Udinese are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Inter Milan last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Neroverdi suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Empoli in their previous game and will need to make amends this weekend.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Udinese have a decent record against Sassuolo and have won six out of 16 matches played between the two sides. Sassuolo have managed four victories against Udinese and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Udinese. Sassuolo were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-D-D

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-D-L

Udinese vs Sassuolo Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Ignacio Pussetto is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Gerard Deulofeu has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Sassuolo.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang and Filip Djuricic remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and are unavailable for this match. Maxime Lopez is suspended at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maxime Lopez

Udinese vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Roberto Pereyra; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Francesco Magnanelli; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Jeremie Boga; Gianluca Scamacca

Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have an impressive squad but have largely failed to justify their potential so far this season. The likes of Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Udinese have also built a robust squad but will need to work hard to secure a top-ten finish in the coming months. Sassuolo are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Sassuolo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi