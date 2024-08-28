UE Santa Coloma vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

UE Santa Coloma will entertain Vikingur Reykjavik at Estadi Nacional in the UEFA Conference League playoffs on Thursday. The hosts may be setting out for a dead rubber following the bulky deficit they incurred in the first leg.

UE Santa Coloma vs Vikingur Reykjavik Preview

What can UE Santa Coloma do to redeem their campaign after conceding five goals in the first leg? Two goals each from Nikolaj Hansen and Ingimundarson, and one from Gunnar Vatnhamar sealed the gloomy fate of the hosts in Reykjavik. The Andorrans could be eying a possible remontada, even when it seems like getting blood out of a stone.

Esquirols are enjoying their best season in Europe, as they participated in the UEFA Champions League qualifying for the first time. They have also made it to the Europa League third qualifying round and the Conference League playoff round for the first time. UE Santa Coloma have probably achieved their continental objectives this term.

Vikingur Reykjavik have done much of the work in the first leg. Although they will be playing on the road, the hosts don’t have the strength and stamina to erase five goals without conceding across 90 minutes. The Icelandic side will likely press hard as in the first leg to overrun UE Santa Coloma at home.

Vikingur also began their UEFA campaign in the Champions League but crashed out in the first qualifying round and joined the Conference League. They defeated Albanian side Egnatia in the second qualifying round and Estonia’s Flora in the third to qualify for the playoff round. Vikingur have prevailed in their last three trips.

UE Sabta Coloma vs Víkingur Reykjavík Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UE Santa Coloma have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

UE Santa Coloma have conceded 17 goals in their last five matches without scoring any.

UE Santa Coloma have won twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing six times.

Víkingur have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

UE Santa Coloma have lost their last five matches while Víkingur have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: UE Sabta Coloma – L-L-L-L-L, Víkingur – W-L-W-D-D.

UE Santa Coloma vs Vikingur Reykjavik Prediction

We are unsure if the hosts will be using this meeting to negotiate an honourable exit from the competition, as qualification is near impossible.

Vikingur boast multiple options for conserving their ticket to the next stage. A draw, or even a loss, as long as they hold the aggregate lead.

Víkingur are likely to win due to form and determination.

Prediction: UE Santa Coloma 2-3 Vikingur Reykjavik

UE Santa Coloma vs Vikingur Reykjavik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vikingur Reykjavik to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Víkingur Reykjavík to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UE Santa Coloma to score - Yes

