UEFA allegedly altered their Team Of The Year formation to include Cristiano Ronaldo

In a major scandal uncovered by Daily Mail, it has been alleged that UEFA altered the formation of their Team of the Year at the last moment to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished fourth in the voting for forwards behind Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane, and Robert Lewandowski.

UEFA announced their Team of the Year last night using a strange 4-2-4 formation which was not originally chosen by the fans. Daily Mail understands that most of the votes had come in favour of the 4-3-3 formation with N'Golo Kante getting more picks than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Originally, the team was supposed to feature N'Golo Kante in a 3-man midfield behind the forward line of Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, and Lionel Messi. All three players had received more votes than the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

However, UEFA chiefs were not happy about it and were desperate to include the Portuguese superstar in their Team of the Year. According to one of the UEFA spokespersons, Cristiano was favoured because of Portugal's Nations League success last year.

It is also understood that the initial announcement was due to come last week, however, UEFA's persistence to include the Juventus man in their team caused this delay.