UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen (agg 4-2), 5 Talking Points

Atletico Madrid progressed to the quarters of the Champions League on the merit of their first leg result. Here are the talking points.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 08:31 IST

Jan Oblak made a triple save in the second half

Atletico Madrid progressed to the quarter-final of the Champions League with an assured draw in the second leg of their tie with Bayer Leverkusen. While the fixture remained goalless, it was certainly more than a dull affair with chances at both ends being met with equally good defending.

This is the fourth season in a row that Atletico have made it into the last-eight of the competition, and will be hoping for an extended run.

Here are the talking points from the game.

#5 Goalkeepers come out on top in an entertaining fixture

From start to finish, the game was peppered with chances for both sides. Leverkusen made the brighter start, but it was their ‘keeper Leno who needed to make two big saves – one each from Correa and Koke – to keep things level in the first half.

However, the visitors were on the ascendancy in the second, and Jan Oblak was called into action on many occasions, including one where he pulled off a triple save albeit having his goal mouth adequately covered by defenders.

In total, the saves count read 6-4 in favour of the Atletico custodian and though the lack of sharp finishing was definitely a factor, both men between the sticks put in top class performances.