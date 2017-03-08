UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid, Player ratings

Real Madrid won the tie 6-2 on aggregate and move to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Analysis 08 Mar 2017, 09:28 IST

Real Madrid overcame a spirited Napoli side

Defending champions Real Madrid overcame a spirited Napoli to move into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with a comprehensive 3-1 victory in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie played at the Stadio San Polo.

It was Napoli who began the scoring on the night via a Dries Mertens goal in the 24th minute. However, Real Madrid pulled two back in quick succession via Sergio Ramos as the club captain first rose the highest to nod the ball home and subsequently saw his header deflected off Mertens head.

With the game virtually out of their reach, Napoli were pressed for time and resources and their agony was complete when Alvaro Morata tucked in a rebound in injury time of the 2nd half to help the visitors win 6-2 on aggregate.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Napoli

Pepe Reina – 6/10

It looked like Reina was set for one of his lucky days when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a gilt-edged opportunity with the scores still level. However, that was not the case to be as Real Madrid soon found the required attacking impetus. There is nothing the Spaniard could have done about the goals his side shipped. He was generally tidy in possession and always looked to build up play from the back.

Faouzi Ghoulam – 5/10

The Algerian left-back was threatened throughout the game by the pace and physicality of Gareth Bale and it would be safe to say he struggled to deal with the Welshman’s towering presence. The only positive aspect of the player’s game were his set-piece deliveries.

Kalidou Koulibaly – 6/10

Koulibaly began the game on a suspicious note as he struggled at times to gauge the dangers around him. However, he grew with the game and was instrumental in his side keeping an effective check on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Raul Albiol – 5/10

Like Ghoulam, the former Real Madrid man Albiol struggled to keep pace with the opposition once they made their darting runs behind the Napoli defence. However, he was a much more reliable presence in the air and provided his side with the required muscle in the air throughout the game.

Elseid Hysaj – 5/10

The right-back was up against some of the best in the business and failed to leave a lasting impression on the game as he was largely restricted to his defensive duties. Perhaps, Napoli would have been better served if the Albanian had provided them some more attacking outlets on the right-hand side.

Marek Hamsik – 6/10

Hamsik was instrumental in his side taking the lead in the first half as he slipped a good pass into the path of Mertens. The Slovak looked threatening with the ball at his feet and was not afraid to have a pop at the goal himself when presented with an opportunity. However, he was largely poor with his efforts.

Allan – 6/10

The Brazilian did his job of hassling the Real Madrid midfield perfectly and was also effective with his distribution of the ball to either of the flanks. He was substituted in the 2nd half, though, after receiving a booking and we believe that Napoli looked more resilient with him on the pitch.

Amadou Diawara – 7/10

The 19-year-old central midfielder was tidy in possession and kept things ticking for his side as he played an excellent link up between his side’s defence and attack. He was vital to Napoli bossing the possession for large durations of the game and was one of the impressive players for the club on the evening.

Dries Mertens – 8/10

Dries Mertens gave Napoli with his early goal

The Belgian was a constant menace to the Real Madrid defence with his incessant running and tucked home a smart finish to give his side the deserved lead in the first half and struck the outside of the post subsequently via a half chance. Despite the service drying up as the game proceeded, Mertens remained a constant threat to Madrid.

Lorenzo Insigne – 5/10

The Italian was one of the players to watch in the first half as he constantly created time and space for himself and looked to threaten the Madrid defence alongside Mertens. However, his performance fell drastically in the 2nd half.

Jose Callejon – 5/10

The former Real Madrid man had an evening to forget as his former teammates ensured that they dealt with his threat appropriately and without much fuss. He created very few opportunities for himself during the game and struggled to get behind the Los Blancos defence.

Substitutes

Marko Rog – 5/10

The Croatian was guilty of missing a good opportunity as he failed to control his shot after coming on for Allan and failed to add to his side’s muscle in the middle of the park.

Piotr Zielinski – 5/10

Introduced in the 75th minute, the Polish international failed to take his chances and did not make an impact on the game.

Arkadiusz Milik – 5/10

The Polish international was provided just 20 minutes of game time on the evening which he failed to make an impact in.