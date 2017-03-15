UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla, 5 Talking Points

Here are five things we learned from Leicester's historic win over Sevilla.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 08:08 IST

Schmeichel saved N’Zonzi’s penalty to help Leicester cross the line

Leicester’s fairytale run in the Champions League this season continues as they defeated Sevilla 2-0 in the second leg of the round-of-16 match at the King Power stadium. With a first leg deficit of 2-1, the Foxes needed to win by a difference of 1-0 or more than a goal to go through.

Wes Morgan’s goal in the 27th minute from a Mahrez cross was followed up by Marc Albrighton’s goal in the 54th minute. Nasri was given the marching order shortly after but 10-man Sevilla pushed for the away goal but failed to get it as Steven N’Zonzi was not able to convert a penalty in the dying embers of the match.

Here are five talking points from the match.

#1 Kasper Schmeichel man of the hour

The Danish goalkeeper was by far the best player of the tie over the two legs. At the King Power, he first saved a stinging shot from Nasri as early as in the fourth minute.

However, the most important moment of the match came in the 80th minute of the match when N’Zonzo stepped up to take the spot-kick after Schmeichel had fouled Vitolo. Unperturbed by the pressure, the Dane jumped in the right direction to thwart the ball and prevent the match from going into extra time.

This was the 30-year-old’s second penalty save in the two-legged tie. In the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Schmeichel saved Joaquin Correa's spot-kick in the first half which helped Leicester come back in the tie and continue their unbelievable run.