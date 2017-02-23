UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City, 5 Talking Points

Jamie Vardy's 73rd-minute goal for Leicester City keeps the Foxes in the hunt to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

by SachinB94 Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 08:44 IST

Ranieri’s side fell to another defeat

Leicester City saw their losing streak extend to another game as Sevilla downed the beleaguered Premier League champions 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Jamie Vardy grabbed an all-important away goal which gives the Foxes some hope ahead of the return leg at the King Power stadium.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa put the Europa League holders in a commanding 2-0 lead at the hour mark, albeit the latter was guilty of missing a penalty early in the first half. The hosts were cruising to a comprehensive first-leg success but had their deficit halved when Vardy latched on to Drinkwater’s cross to take a vital away goal back to Leicester.

There’s still all to play for in the return leg. Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 No turning point for Leicester City

Ahead of kick-off, Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri spoke of a “turning point” which could lead to a change of fortunes for the reigning Premier League champions. A win here could be a huge boost for his team, he implied, but a 2-1 loss instead suggests that the turning point is still far away for the Foxes.

With the Premier League euphoria quickly turning into a nightmare, the defending champions looked to cast their mind away from relegation fears for once. However, their putrid form of 2017, which had them lose six times since the turn of the year, continued.

Perhaps the only positive for the visitors was the away goal by Vardy which keeps their chances of progressing alive.