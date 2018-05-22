UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players this season

Liverpool have been on fire this season with top performers all around the pitch. Here are the best 5 of them with an unexpected no.1

Saketh Ayyagari ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 21:40 IST

Liverpool had several top performers on their European adventure

Liverpool Football Club are in the Champions League Final, a statement unheard of for 11 years now. Considering their special attachment to the competition (cue, they have won it 5 times), this has proven to be a lengthy wait. Nevertheless, the Reds are back at this level again, thanks to Jurgen Klopp, and are now set to face Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in the final at Kyiv.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are certainly no ordinary opponents with this Madrid team in their fourth UCL final in 5 years, a remarkable achievement in itself.

It gets even better when one considers they have won each of their previous three finals, including the last two in a row. Nonetheless, Liverpool traditionally thrive as underdogs and the English side were propelled by several top performances along the way to reach the summit clash.

Before we look at the best 5 players, a special mention goes to January signing Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman infused calmness and confidence to the backline, which was sorely needed.

On combining this with his quality, the 26-year-old proved to be the defensive lynchpin for the Reds' march into the final with his quarterfinal performances against a blistering Manchester City attack particularly standing out.

Now, without further ado, let's take a look at the FIVE best players for Klopp in the UCL this season.

#5 James Milner

The 'boring' Milner put on one top performance after another

It has always been hard to understand James Milner's impact at Liverpool as a midfielder until this season. He performed admirably at left-back last season and did put in the winning cross for Dejan Lovren's header in the stunning Anfield night against Borussia Dortmund in 2016. However, this season, Milner has undoubtedly shown his worth.

The selflessness, the work ethic and versatility were always there but the quality playing in his preferred midfield role came to the fore this season. The 32-year-old was an epitome of consistency, especially in Europe, as he supported the full-backs or surged forward depending on the situation.

Milner's tenacity and quality were rewarded spectacularly as he now holds the record for most assists in a single Champions League campaign with nine. He beat the previous record held by Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Everton's Wayne Rooney, who had picked up eight assists while playing for Barcelona and Manchester United respectively.

This is a top achievement for any player and in the case of Milner, it is an indicator of his ability. The Englishman is key to Liverpool dominating the classy midfield of Real Madrid and the club vice-captain will definitely be up for it.