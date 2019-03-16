UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona can lift the title this season

FC Barcelona are one of the favourites to lift the title this season

Champions League is known for exciting fixtures which delivers the best of football and the Round of 16 fixtures were no different. Sensational goals, late dramas and unbelievable comebacks - the fixtures had them all and we can expect more of that as we progress more into the competition with just eight teams left.

With big European powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid out of the competition at an early stage, FC Barcelona are one of the favourites and the only Spanish team left in the competition.

It is obvious that Ernesto Valverde's men will be much more confident with the tougher opponents knocked out at an early stage and will be taking their chances well without any risk. The elimination of European giants will make them desperate to lift the cup at the end of the current campaign.

The Blaugrana faltered in the Quarter Finals of Europe's elite tournament in the last three seasons and they will be aware to not repeat their same mistakes again as Barcelona face Manchester United.

Without further ado, let us evaluate three reasons why Barcelona can win the Champions League this season.

#1 Lionel Messi- Man on a mission

Leo Messi is longing to win the UCL

"It's true we have remembered what happened to us in the Champions League with our elimination and this year we will do everything possible to bring this beautiful cup back to Camp Nou."

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sworn to help bring the trophy this year and he really looks determined to complete his promise. Statistically, it is true that Messi has been the best player this season, miles above the rest.

The 31-year-old Argentine has racked up 36 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this campaign. Despite missing matches in the group stages of Champions League, Lionel Messi is the joint top scorer in the Champions League with eight goals.

In the second leg of the Round of 16 fixtures against Lyon, Messi displayed that he meant those words in August. He scored two and assisted two in Barcelona's 5-1 win and has been involved in 11 goals for Barcelona in the tournament. It is crystal clear that Barcelona talisman is leading the Blaugrana to glory and remains the most vital piece in the puzzle.

