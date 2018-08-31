Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Matches to look forward to

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    31 Aug 2018, 01:04 IST

Manchester United v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Heart-breaks are ecstasies are guaranteed whenever Cristiano Ronaldo is up against Manchester United

The highly awaited draw of the 64th instalment of the most competitive club football tournament, the UEFA Champions League was completed on Thursday (30 August), and just like any other year, the fans are in some for great footballing action.

Exciting groups were the final result and football enthusiasts have already started to mark their calendars. Two teams from the current set will have the privilege of playing in Wanda Metropolitano on the final of the competition on 1st June next year, but the road is set to be grueling and mouth-watering group stage clashes are a testament to it. Let us have a look at 5 most anticipated matches of the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

#5 Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga
Featuring the likes of FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid will be hoping to top the group stages

While many might predict the two teams to qualify for the next round by looking at the overall composition of the group, topping the group is of utmost importance for the clubs as it somewhat guarantees a comparatively weaker opponent. Atletico Madrid will have their eyes set on the June 1 final, but they must first clear the German barrier in Borussia Dortmund.

Both teams have similar traits in their national leagues, which is playing under the shadows of giants. While it is Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Atletico Madrid's case, people tend to associate Bundesliga with FC Bayern Munich more than any team else.

It is time for these two clubs, who failed to qualify for the Round of 16 in last UCL, to make it big. And they have the players required to lift the silverware. While Los Colchoneros have France's 2018 World Cup hero Antoine Griezmann in their team, Die Schwarz Gelben have Germany's 2014 World Cup star Mario Gotze.


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
