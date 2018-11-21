×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Juventus can reign supreme

Harsh Sagar Garg
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
199   //    21 Nov 2018, 08:34 IST

The Old Lady last won the Champions League in the 1995/96 Season
The Old Lady last won the Champions League in the 1995/96 Season

The UEFA Champions League is considered to be the biggest and most important tournament in club football. Top clubs from the top leagues of Europe participate in this tournament in a bid to win the most coveted trophy in the world of club competition.

Juventus has been one of the most consistent teams in Europe over the past decade. Along with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, they should be considered as Europe's big four in recent times, but Juventus are the only team out of those four to not win the trophy in the last decade.

While Juventus has regularly made deep runs into the competition, reaching the final in 2015 and 2017, they have not been able to translate it into a title win. This year looks like a different story though, Juve got the competition's best player ever in Cristiano Ronaldo and are aiming for European glory.

Here we take a look at 5 reasons why Juventus look destined to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

5) Domestic success

Juventus celebrate their 2011-12 Serie A championship
Juventus celebrate their 2011-12 Serie A championship

Since the start of this decade, The Bianconeri have dominated the Serie A. Such has been their domestic dominance that they have won a record seven consecutive Serie A titles and four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia Doubles.

In the 2011-12 season, they went unbeaten throughout the season becoming the first team to do so in the new 38 game format. In the current 2018/19 Serie A campaign, Juventus have once again made a storming start, raking in 34 points from a possible 36 and are already 6 points clear of the second-placed Napoli.

With the league almost already secured, Juve will be able to concentrate on the Champions League during the knockout stages, which will be a huge boost for them, physically and mentally. They will have the cushion of resting key players during that time to save them from injuries and fatigue which will play a key role if they are to win the Champions League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Highlights UCL Best Moments Football Top 5/Top 10
Harsh Sagar Garg
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Reasons why Juventus can win Champions league this season
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 Reasons Why Juventus Lost To...
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League round-up: Agony for Ronaldo,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
27 Nov CSK VIK 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
27 Nov AEK AJA 11:25 PM AEK Athens vs Ajax
28 Nov HOF SHA 01:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
28 Nov OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
28 Nov ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
28 Nov MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
28 Nov JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
28 Nov BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
28 Nov ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
28 Nov LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
29 Nov PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
29 Nov NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
29 Nov POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us