UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Juventus can reign supreme

The Old Lady last won the Champions League in the 1995/96 Season

The UEFA Champions League is considered to be the biggest and most important tournament in club football. Top clubs from the top leagues of Europe participate in this tournament in a bid to win the most coveted trophy in the world of club competition.

Juventus has been one of the most consistent teams in Europe over the past decade. Along with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, they should be considered as Europe's big four in recent times, but Juventus are the only team out of those four to not win the trophy in the last decade.

While Juventus has regularly made deep runs into the competition, reaching the final in 2015 and 2017, they have not been able to translate it into a title win. This year looks like a different story though, Juve got the competition's best player ever in Cristiano Ronaldo and are aiming for European glory.

Here we take a look at 5 reasons why Juventus look destined to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

5) Domestic success

Juventus celebrate their 2011-12 Serie A championship

Since the start of this decade, The Bianconeri have dominated the Serie A. Such has been their domestic dominance that they have won a record seven consecutive Serie A titles and four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia Doubles.

In the 2011-12 season, they went unbeaten throughout the season becoming the first team to do so in the new 38 game format. In the current 2018/19 Serie A campaign, Juventus have once again made a storming start, raking in 34 points from a possible 36 and are already 6 points clear of the second-placed Napoli.

With the league almost already secured, Juve will be able to concentrate on the Champions League during the knockout stages, which will be a huge boost for them, physically and mentally. They will have the cushion of resting key players during that time to save them from injuries and fatigue which will play a key role if they are to win the Champions League this season.

