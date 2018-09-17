Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted line-up vs PSV Eindhoven

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
1.19K   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:30 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona begin their quest for the UEFA Champions League by kicking off the tournament as they host Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven. Barcelona come into this fixture having won all of their games so far in the season, four in the league and one Spanish Super Cup clash against Sevilla.

The Catalans are hungry for Champions League success, and are likely to go with this eleven for the important fixture, deployed in a 4-3-3 formation as they usually set-up.

Defence

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Samuel Umtiti

In a fixture and competition which has no room for experimentation, Marc Andre Ter-Stegen is expected to keep his position between the sticks.

Gerard Pique is the best candidate to partner Samuel Umtiti at the centre of defence, while Jordi Alba will mostly play as the left back. Sergi Roberto is expected to come in to occupy the right-back berth ahead of Nelson Semedo.

Midfield

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets was the main omission from Barcelona’s lineup at the Anoeta on Saturday. But the Spanish international will be vital in a clash that the home side will want to win by a huge margin.

Ivan Rakitic is expected to be playing ahead of him in the right midfielder’s role. The left midfielder’s position has had a few occupiers so far, but nobody has proven to be indispensable there. As a result, new recruit Arturo Vidal could now be tested at left midfield.

Attack

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Luis Suarez

Barcelona have scored the most goals in the Spanish league with 14 so far. Their attack has been firing well this season and most of that is inevitably down to Lionel Messi. The Argentinian has functioned extremely well, and will certainly start against PSV with the captain’s armband.

Another man who has hit top form ahead of a busy September is Luis Suarez. He has been doing well for club and country since the Huesca game, and should start as the CF, while Ousmane Dembele, another hot prospect, will probably occupy the left winger spot.

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Fetching more content...
