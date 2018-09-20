UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 20 Sep 2018, 15:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi was sensational against PSV

The UEFA Champions League 2018-19 has got off to a pulsating start. With the first round of matches concluded, we have witnessed some amazing moments and surprises.

The most dangerous trio in Europe of PSG did little on the pitch to amuse the Liverpool defenders.

Even after their poor football, just when they thought they got away with one, Roberto Firmino came off the bench and put PSG out of their misery.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Spain was short lived as he saw red under controversial circumstances. The Juventus forward seemingly nicked the back leg of the Valencia defender Murillo and pulled his hair. T

he actions might have come out of frustration of the missed goalscoring opportunity but the referee saw enough to pull a card out.

The Juventus No. 7 left the pitch, crying and heartbroken, pleading his case to Valencia coach Marcelino. English Champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at home to Olympique Lyon.

When the stakes are the highest, the lights are the brightest and crowds are the loudest, only the best thrive under pressure. We have a closer look at players who did just that in matchday 1.

Honorable mentions: Paul Pogba, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nabil Fekir

#5 Jason Denayer

Denayer returned to the city of Manchester with a point to prove and he came out in flying colours

Bruno Genesio’s Lyon visited one of the title favorites and English Champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

The rampant City attack which tears apart defences for fun had no impact whatsoever on the match. City fell to Lyon to the shock of footballing fraternity.

Jason Denayer might not even be a well-known defender for most of us. He plays in the Ligue 1, which has not got much of an attention.

Denayer, to the surprise of many, is a product of Manchester City’s academy and has featured for them in the UEFA Youth League and U21 League Cup.

However, City decided to loan him out to various teams including Galatasaray and Celtic. This season due to the presence of defenders like John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, City sold Denayer to Lyon without playing even one season for them.

Denayer returned to the city of Manchester with a point to prove and he came out in flying colours.

He never let the center forward get out of his sight. Gabriel Jesus was troubled all night because Denayer was on his tail.

Early in the game, Denayer cleared a ball whipped in by Sterling which if he had missed, would have been gobbled up by Jesus.

A few moments later, Sterling blasted a shot on goal from short range and Denayer stood in front like a rock, making a crucial block.

Jesus tried a shot from distance in the second half, which deflected off Denayer and safely rolled into the palms of the goalkeeper. Denayer’s presence inside the box forced City to take shots from distance.

All in all, Denayer sniffed up all the attacks of Manchester City and City couldn’t break the gates of Lyon’s defense all night, apart from the one instance in which Denayer slept.

Stats don’t reflect Denayer’s performance last night but he was amazing to say the least.

1 / 5 NEXT