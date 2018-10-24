×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid: Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
44   //    24 Oct 2018, 01:22 IST

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid meet for the first time since 1998
Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid meet for the first time since 1998

Exactly 20 years later, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid cross paths again in Europe. It was a group fixture then, it's a group fixture now. Except, it's more exciting and open contest (on paper at least), this time around. The Yellow Submarine are on a frightening run of form, scoring 22 times in the last five games in all competitions, whereas the Rojiblancos are, as always, the dark horses to watch out.

Both sides are favourite to progress through the group and so far, have picked up the maximum points from previous fixtures as it's written on the tin. However, this is a clash billed as a decider for the winners of Group A; an unstoppable force colliding with an immovable object. Fireworks are guaranteed.

Ahead of the intriguing encounter, let's look at a combined XI featuring the stars of Dortmund and Atletico:

Goalkeeper: Roman Burki

Burki has proved to be a safe pair of hands for Dortmund
Burki
has proved to be a safe pair of hands for Dortmund

Make no mistake: Jan Oblak is a world-class goalkeeper (probably among the top five best in the world) and would conveniently walk into any team. But it's just that Roman Burki is currently enjoying a purple patch in the nets and that's too hard to ignore. He's also maintained two clean sheets from as many games for Dortmund in this competition (Oblak has none) whilst also pulling off eight stops to the Slovenian's three.

That's mainly because the Atletico No.1 has a great defence ahead of him, while Burki doesn't exactly enjoy that luxury. Yet, he's come up trumps everytime he's tested and is one of the instrumental reasons behind Dortmund's barnstorming start to the campaign. The Swiss shot-stopper will prove to be a tough nut for Griezmann and the likes to crack.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Borussia Dortmund Football Antoine Griezmann Paco Alcácer Football Top 5/Top 10
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
4 teams which could have won the Champions League had...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 5 instances when teams from the...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Top 5 highest scoring fixtures of...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
5 Teams capable of causing major upsets in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Matchday 2B of the 2018/2019...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us