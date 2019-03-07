×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Tadic joins Messi and Neymar to receive a 'rare' 10/10 L'Equipe rating

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
1.18K   //    07 Mar 2019, 07:35 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Ajax forward Dusan Tadic, whose one goal and two assists helped the Dutch club knock reigning champions Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League, now sits among the likes of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski as he was given a rare 10/10 rating by French publication L'Equipe.

The Serbian international gave a man of the match performance for de Godenzonen at the Santiago Bernebau in a historical victory that will be remembered by the fans for years to come.

In case you didn't know...

Former Southampton striker Tadic became only the ninth player ever to be awarded a perfect rating score by the French media outlet, since L'Euipe's started giving post-match ratings in 1946.


Lionel Messi is the only player in history to earn a 10/10 rating on two occasions, that too in the Champions League itself. He first earned the honour in 2010 when he scored all of Barcelona's goals in the 4-1 win over Arsenal and last went home with a perfect rating in 2012 with a five-goal haul against German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Neymar, Lewandowski and Carlos Eduardo are the only other contemporary players who have the bragging rights for the perfect score.

The heart of the matter...

Tadic who moved to Dutch giants Ajax this summer from Premier League side Southampton, has been in the form of his life in the Eredivisie this season.

He continued his red hot form into the Champions League against Los Blancos as well and earned a rare distinction of being rated 10/10 by L'Equipe as he and his teammates handed the Spanish giants their third straight loss in seven days at their home.


All the Perfect 10s. (Source: DailyMail)
All the Perfect 10s. (Source: DailyMail)
Advertisement

The 30-year-old later spoke to the media and joked that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was his inspiration behind the stellar performance. He told Veronica TV, (Via Goal).

"This is probably the best game of football I've ever played, [Zinedine] Zidane was always my favourite player. Maybe I was watching too many of his clips."

What's next?

Tadic earned a place among the elites of the game, but his heroics now mean that Real Madrid are out of contention of winning any silverware this season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Ajax Football Lionel Messi Dusan Tadic
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Three things we learned as Ajax and Tottenham make the quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Vs Ajax - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax: Talking Points and Observations
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Ajax thrash Real Madrid in an entertaining fixture
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Ajax thrash Real Madrid 4-1 to eliminate them from Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League round of 16: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to Ajax
RELATED STORY
The remarkable club journeys of 3 Ajax heroes from their 4-1 win over Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-4 AFC Ajax: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid lost to Ajax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us