UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 461 // 07 Apr 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Only Eight teams remain now. Eight teams who have a chance to be proclaimed the best in Europe. The road has been long and hard, yet it only gets tougher now. Every team in the Quarter Finals of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League can stake a claim for the coveted trophy. However, only a handful of them have the men who lead the goal scoring charts in the tournament.

Hello and welcome back to Sportskeeda's latest assessment of the top scorers of the UEFA Champions League at the start of April 2019. Since our last assessment, there has a significant change in the race, especially at the top. There have been new entries and big names have missed out from the top 5 too.

It is interesting to note that 3 of the 5 footballers here are Argentineans. The five men in this list have scored a total of 30 goals in the Champions League so far, but who comes up on top? Read on to find out

Honorary Mentions: Harry Kane is also on 5 goals but misses out due to inferior minutes per goal ratio. Players who are not a part of the tournament anymore are not considered as contenders.

#5 Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus)

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Goals Scored - 5

The Juventus stalwart has the same number of goals as Harry Kane but has better minutes per goal ratio. Whereas Kane has scored a goal every 126 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, Dybala has found a goal every 92 minutes played.

The Argentine had been a little short of form of late but was back among the goal this weekend in the Serie A. Dybala finished the group stages of the Champions League with 5 goals, but failed to score in either leg of the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

With Cristiano Ronaldo currently sidelined with an injury and a doubt ahead of the quarter-final tie against Ajax, Juventus will be looking towards Dybala for inspiration next.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement