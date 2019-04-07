×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
461   //    07 Apr 2019, 22:28 IST

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Only Eight teams remain now. Eight teams who have a chance to be proclaimed the best in Europe. The road has been long and hard, yet it only gets tougher now. Every team in the Quarter Finals of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League can stake a claim for the coveted trophy. However, only a handful of them have the men who lead the goal scoring charts in the tournament.

Hello and welcome back to Sportskeeda's latest assessment of the top scorers of the UEFA Champions League at the start of April 2019. Since our last assessment, there has a significant change in the race, especially at the top. There have been new entries and big names have missed out from the top 5 too.

It is interesting to note that 3 of the 5 footballers here are Argentineans. The five men in this list have scored a total of 30 goals in the Champions League so far, but who comes up on top? Read on to find out

Honorary Mentions: Harry Kane is also on 5 goals but misses out due to inferior minutes per goal ratio. Players who are not a part of the tournament anymore are not considered as contenders.

#5 Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus)

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Goals Scored - 5

The Juventus stalwart has the same number of goals as Harry Kane but has better minutes per goal ratio. Whereas Kane has scored a goal every 126 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, Dybala has found a goal every 92 minutes played.

The Argentine had been a little short of form of late but was back among the goal this weekend in the Serie A. Dybala finished the group stages of the Champions League with 5 goals, but failed to score in either leg of the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

With Cristiano Ronaldo currently sidelined with an injury and a doubt ahead of the quarter-final tie against Ajax, Juventus will be looking towards Dybala for inspiration next.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Lionel Messi Dusan Tadic Golden Boot
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Top Contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot: February 2019
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or: April 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 - Ranking the last 8 clubs
RELATED STORY
Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - April 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 10 Players who have outscored Cristiano Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho names the clubs he thinks will play the final of Champions League this season and explains why
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 most in-form attackers right now
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Potential Semi Finalists
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League News: Supercomputer predicts Juventus to beat Barcelona in the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us