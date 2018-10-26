×
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Group analysis after matchday 3

Palermo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
658   //    26 Oct 2018, 13:04 IST

UEFA Champions League

The first three rounds of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 group stage are done. Same as every year, there have been some unexpected results. Even besides this, all favourites are still in play, but not everyone can pass to the Champions League Round of 16.

Only Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus are in through the door to the last 16 of the tournament. Some of the great names of European football, however, will have to do with competing further in the Europa League. Teams closest to getting there are Monaco, Galatasaray, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, CSKA Moskva and Manchester United.

Some participants did not exhibit enough quality for this competition and have already said goodbye to the next stage. Let’s see where the qualifiers from the groups are clear, and where everything is still uncertain. 

Group A


Group A after the first three rounds

It seems that Borussia Dortmund has practically secured placement into the Round of 16 after 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. It would be a miracle if the team from Germany drop their huge advantage over other rivals in the group. This particularly applies to Monaco and Club Brugge.

Atletico Madrid also have an impressive advantage ahead of Monaco and Club Brugge. It could be enough to secure the second place in the group. The Spanish club achieved a very important victory at Monaco, and two of the remaining three games they will play at home.

As for the third place, Monaco looks like a team with more chances than the Belgian opponent. They played out a 1-1 draw in Bruges and will host the Belgian club in the next round, on November 6.

In addition, unlike Club Brugge, Monaco are to play two of the remaining three games in the group at home. Therefore, the following order in the group is expected:

Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Club Brugge.

Palermo
CONTRIBUTOR
Experienced sports writer and betting consultant. Former editor and columnist at News on Meridianbet. Authors of numerous articles about football competitions and leagues - World Cup, European Championship, Serie A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France), Premier League and Championship (England), Jupiler League (Belgium), as well as Eredivisie (Netherlands).
