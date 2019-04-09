UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United are going to face their biggest test of the season in the Champions League tie against Barcelona on Wednesday. This will be one of those matches that will define how successful the team has become under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester wants this win more since they feel their only chance of getting into the Champions League next season is by winning it. To win it, they know they have to overcome Barcelona who are one of the teams that can stand in their way.

Solskjaer will have to select the right lineup against the Catalan club; a difficult task in itself. Most of his preferred starters look ready to start this tie, barring any last minute injuries.

The Norwegian tactician will want to select a lineup that can defend well and still put up a fight. And considering how dismal his team has been over the last couple of weeks, it won’t be easy doing that. Some of his best players have been off form and he’ll want to settle that real quick before this tie.

The list of long term injuries remains the same with the likes of Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian not expected to play any part in this tie.

Against Barcelona, Solskjaer will likely match Barcelona’s 4-3-3 formation, with his being tweaked just a little.

Here’s how you can expect Manchester United to lineup Vs Barcelona.

Goalkeeper

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

David De Gea is going to continue being United’s number one in this tie. Though his form hasn’t been great of late, he still provides Manchester United with a reliable set of hands.

Unless something changes overnight, the Spanish number one is expected to be the first name on the lineup against Barcelona.

