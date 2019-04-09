×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Preview
406   //    09 Apr 2019, 05:21 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United are going to face their biggest test of the season in the Champions League tie against Barcelona on Wednesday. This will be one of those matches that will define how successful the team has become under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester wants this win more since they feel their only chance of getting into the Champions League next season is by winning it. To win it, they know they have to overcome Barcelona who are one of the teams that can stand in their way.

Solskjaer will have to select the right lineup against the Catalan club; a difficult task in itself. Most of his preferred starters look ready to start this tie, barring any last minute injuries.

The Norwegian tactician will want to select a lineup that can defend well and still put up a fight. And considering how dismal his team has been over the last couple of weeks, it won’t be easy doing that. Some of his best players have been off form and he’ll want to settle that real quick before this tie.

The list of long term injuries remains the same with the likes of Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian not expected to play any part in this tie.

Against Barcelona, Solskjaer will likely match Barcelona’s 4-3-3 formation, with his being tweaked just a little.

Here’s how you can expect Manchester United to lineup Vs Barcelona.


Goalkeeper


Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Advertisement

David De Gea is going to continue being United’s number one in this tie. Though his form hasn’t been great of late, he still provides Manchester United with a reliable set of hands.

Unless something changes overnight, the Spanish number one is expected to be the first name on the lineup against Barcelona.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona David De Gea Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Old Trafford Football
Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 4 Manchester United players who could hurt Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Three reasons Manchester United could stun Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Manchester United can stop the rampaging Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 reasons why United has no chance against Barca in the quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Reasons why drawing Barcelona in the Quarter Finals could help Manchester United
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League draw- Twitter reacts as Manchester United Draw Barcelona | Manchester United vs Barcelona Fan reactions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
Tomorrow TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us