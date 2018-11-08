UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Juventus 1-2 Manchester United - 3 Points to note

Manchester United stunned Juventus 2-1 in a UEFA Champions’ League Group H match on Wednesday. Thus, United’s hopes of qualifying from the group have been boosted as they now have 7 points from 4 matches. Juventus still top the group with 9 points from 4 matches.

One of the focal points of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against his old club. Paulo Dybala was another player to watch out for as he is having a wonderful season with the Bianconeri. However, their presence was not enough to stop United from securing a memorable win.

Juventus were the dominant side with 55% ball possession in the match and should have scored at least 3 goals in the first half itself if their forwards had not missed one chance after another. Ronaldo scored the first goal of the match from a stunning volley in the 65th minute. However, Juan Mata equalized in the 86th minute from a free-kick just outside the box and Alex Sandro scored an own goal from another free-kick in the dying minutes of the game to ensure a United win.

We would now take a look at the 3 noteworthy points of the match:

#1 Ronaldo stamped his class with a wonderful strike

Ronaldo scored his 8th goal in a Juventus shirt and it could well have been his best one till date. He volleyed past De Gea from the edge of the box after a long ball was played to him by Leonardo Bonucci. He did not even stop the ball and slammed it home directly, which underlines his class as a footballer. His celebration by taking off his shirt to show his abdominal muscles was a bit juvenile though.

Ronaldo was involved in some other attacking moves as well and Pjanic hit the post from one of his crosses. He started as a centre-forward in a 4-4-2 with Paulo Dybala, but switched to the wings at times to generate attacks. It seems that he has developed a nice partnership with Dybala as those two exchanged passes at times to trouble the United defence. He was also more direct in his approach and attempted a lot of shots at the United goal.

