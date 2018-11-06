UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Juventus vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Mohul Bhowmick

Juventus host Manchester United on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium in a Champions League Group H game. They will be looking to extend their 100 per cent winning start to the Champions League against the Red Devils.

The team from Manchester, on the other hand, will be hoping to come away from the match having avoided defeat or held their own a little bit.

Ronaldo carries a lot of threat

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Paulo Dybala (R) will be the main threat to United

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the main threat to Manchester United. It is entirely possible that the Portuguese can become the difference between the two teams. He was a bit on the quieter side when the two teams last met at Old Trafford but there's nothing to say that he will be the same this time around.

Partnering Ronaldo at the top of the attack will be Paulo Dybala with Mario Mandzukic yet to clear a fitness test. Dybala scored the lone goal in Juventus' 1-0 win against United at Old Trafford in the first leg when he tapped in an easy ball. He will be hoping to get a few more against his potential suitors.

Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur pulled the strings in midfield in the first leg and they will be crucial to building play for the Serie A giants. Backed by Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini in defence, Juventus look the stronger side on paper.

Probable line-up: Sczeczny; Sandro, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cancelo; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala

United the underdogs but Pogba and martial can light up Turin

United have gelled well as a team

Manchester United have been in fine form in the Premier League since their 0-1 defeat to Juventus in the Premier League, winning 2-1 against Everton and Bournemouth. Anthony Martial has been in fine nick and can be United's standout player on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has shown signs of brilliance and given any chance with the ball at his feet, he has not disappointed. Backed by countryman Paul Pogba in the centre of midfield, Martial has added pace and mastery to the left-wing, which he inhabits.

A misfiring Romelu Lukaku may be left out of the team with Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford making up United's front three. Backing them in attacking midfield will be Spaniard Juan Mata who has been splendid this season. Acting primarily as a playmaker, Mata has shown why he is so valued by manager Jose Mourinho.

It will be a tough night for United in Turin, who appear weaker on paper, but they should go all in and give whatever they have inside.

Probable line-up: De Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, Pogba, Mata; Martial, Sanchez, Rashford.