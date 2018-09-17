Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool's possible line-up versus Paris Saint-Germain

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
634   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:07 IST

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will be back in Champions League action for the first time since their loss against Real Madrid in the final last season. However, The Reds are a much stronger side nearly four months later, and their domestic results back the statement.

They have a difficult month underway. After a convincing win at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur, they immediately turn their attention to the Champions League fixture against PSG. The Reds usually lineup in a 4-3-3 formation, and it won't be any different this time out. Lets have a look at how Klopp might line his troops up.

Defence

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Virgil van Dijk

The Champions League is a prime competition, and Liverpool’s fixture against the Parisians is of similar stature too. In an outing in which rotations cannot be afforded, Alisson Becker is likely to step up in goal.

Virgil van Dijk will be handed a start in high probability, while in form defender Joe Gomez is the safest bet to partner the Netherlands international at the centre of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the best men to play as the full backs.

Midfield

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Naby Keita - unyielding

The main reason for Liverpool’s failure in recent seasons was an unstable midfield. However, amends have been made in the centre of the park, and new arrival Naby Keita has been impressive.

The ex RB Leipzig playmaker is emerging to be indispensable, and a start against Paris Saint-Germain is on the cards. Jordan Henderson could play as the defensive midfielder, while Wijnaldum is also a heavy contender to start.

Attack

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Lethal attack

Liverpool’s attack has been firing this season as expected, but Mohammed Salah hasn’t been in the thick of it, yet he is expected to start against the French champions.

Roberto Firmino is uncertain due to an eye injury, but it still looks like he will eventually make it to the starting lineup. Senegalese international Sadio Mane has been Liverpool’s best in the attacking trio, and has four goals to his name in the Premier League so far. He will once again be vital.

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
