UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Manchester City 7-0 FC Schalke 04: 5 Hits and Flops

Manchester City cruised to a thumping 7-0 victory against a weak Schalke display at the Ethiad

Manchester City progressed into the Champions League quarter-finals in style, with a 7-0 (10-2 on aggregate) win over Bundesliga strugglers Schalke 04 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero's brace started the rout, while strikes from Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva as well as substitutes Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus capped an emphatic night in Manchester. Leroy Sane, who scored a wonderful free-kick in the first leg off the bench, scored one and assisted three against his boyhood club too.

Schalke - who showed good spirit despite a late 3-2 defeat in Gelsenkirchen - struggled to get going and seemingly gave up as the match wore on. Domenico Tedesco's men have only won two games (all comps) since December 22 and signs are bleak for a side who have regressed significantly over the past twelve months. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from City's latest victory:

#5 Flop: Ralf Fahrmann

Fahrmann was left exposed by an unreliable backline, though the goalkeeper did himself no favours either

For a player of his experience and quality, Ralf Fahrmann should have done better to keep the scoreline respectable in this one. Instead, he conceded seven goals. Although not all of them were his fault, many could have been prevented. His inconsistencies between the posts typify a problem at the back for Schalke this term and the manner of City's goals were all too easy too.

The first was Aguero from the penalty spot, which is a 50/50. He was made to look silly as the Argentine's Panenka sent him the wrong way. As for his second goal just minutes later though, he should have reacted quicker to close his legs and block the shot. Instead though, Aguero's effort squirmed through at the near post.

As for Sane's goal, the visitors' backline was split to shreds but his attempts to close down the angles actually gave his compatriot more of the goal to aim at. He picked his spot and slotted it through Fahrmann's outstretched legs. Sterling's finish was an excellent one, which he couldn't have done much about in truth.

Bernardo Silva's effort was well-taken but he got fingertips to the shot before it cannoned in off the post - while Foden left him for dead in the box and Jesus' goal just emphasised a dismal evening's work for Schalke's first-choice keeper. Unsighted yes, but he was poor throughout and his performance stuck out like a sore thumb here.

