UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Manchester City equal incredible Champions League record with 7-0 rout of Schalke

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 542 // 13 Mar 2019, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City beat FC Schalke 04 in superb fashion

What's the story?

Premier League title leaders Manchester City have equaled an incredible Champions League record with their staggering 7-0 rout of Schalke 04 in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City played host to Schalke in the second leg of their Champions League fixture, in a game that saw the English side winning 10-2 on aggregate to secure a place in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition.

Sergio Aguero, who scored twice, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus all found their way into the scoresheet adding to City's staggering total of 61 goals in all competitions.

With the qualification, City became the third English club to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season

After the game, proud manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side saying (via The Guardian), "I would like to be more who we are in the first 25 minutes but we were solid, we didn’t concede chances and in the last 15 minutes [before the break] and second half we were incredibly good."

"Schalke are in a tough period, they lost the last [four] games and their confidence must not be on top but you need to do your job and we did it. I am incredibly happy to be in the quarter-finals."

The heart of the matter

Advertisement

City's incredible 7-0 win has now made its way to the Champions League record books as the victory has equaled the record for the biggest margin in a knock-out match of the competition.

According to City's official website, the record was previously held by Bayern Munich alone, who achieved the feat twice, with their 7-0 rout of Basel in the 2011-12 season and Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2014-15 season.

The Manchester outfit's 10-2 aggregate is also the joint second-highest amount of goals scored over two legs in the Champions League.

What's next?

The Premier League champions will now focus their attention on their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Swansea City on Saturday.

Advertisement