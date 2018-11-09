×
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 matchday 4: How English clubs performed and conditions for them to qualify for the next round 

Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Feature
77   //    09 Nov 2018, 13:33 IST

The UEFA Champions League is slowly moving towards the knockout round. The intensity and tension has risen, and the hype is real. Teams can not settle for anything less than a win now. The fate of the English clubs is bright since they all can qualify for the next round. However, the path is not easy and the Premier League representatives need to put in some extra effort in order to make it to the knockout round of UEFA Champions league 2018/19.

Here, we look at the performances of the English clubs in the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 and what they need to do to qualify for the knockout round.

  1. Tottenham Hotspurs
Tottenham Hotspur v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B


The club from North London is in Group B alongside Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. Spurs have won 1 match, lost one and 2 matches ended on equal terms for them so far this season. During matchday 4, Spurs defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-1; this is Tottenham Hotspurs first win of the Champions League this season.

PSV took the lead in the 2nd minute through a Luuk de Jong goal but once again Harry Kane rescued Tottenham and scored two late goals in 78th and 89th minute to give them the much-needed win.

How they can qualify for the next round

In order to qualify for the knock out round of UEFA Champions League

1) Tottenham needs to win the remaining two fixtures against Inter Milan and Barcelona. Barcelona has already qualified for the knock out round. So, only one place is left to battle for.

2) If Spurs wins against Inter Milan but, draws against Barcelona, then they should hope PSV beat Inter Milan.

3) They need to beat Inter Milan by a large margin.


Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us