UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Predicted Real Madrid XI vs AS Roma

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
806   //    19 Sep 2018, 00:34 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid face a stern test in their Champions League opener against Italian giants AS Roma. The Whites will start the defence of their European crown for a third season running and will hope to succeed in spite of being without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Julen Lopetegui will be aware of the challenge that the Romans will pose and have to line his team up accordingly. Here’s a look at the probable eleven.

Defence

Having been second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois in the last two league matches, Keylor Navas could make the bend in the Champions League after a fantastic run of three seasons in Europe’s elite competition. A well-organized defence will have to be played in front of him and spearheading the same are likely to be Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Marcelo and Dani Carvajal are both sensational in most Champions League matches and shall complete a four man defence.

Midfield

Against a team as stubborn as that of Roma, the midfielders will have to play a huge role if Madrid are to pick up a victory. Casemiro was rested for one half against Athletic Bilbao but should play the entire match against the Stadio Olimpico outfit. Toni Kroos’ passing and possession play under Julen Lopetegui has put us short of words. The German will once again be inducted into the starting eleven next to Luka Modric.

Attack

Real Madrid’s attack has been a thorn in the opposition so far. In Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Marco Asensio has occupied the left flank. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if he is preferred to Isco once again. Karim Benzema ended the Champions League on a high last season after scoring thrice in the final two games, the Frenchman is a strong contender to lead the line, while Gareth Bale will be useful down the right-hand side of the wing.

