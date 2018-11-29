UEFA Champions League 2018/19: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points

PSV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Barcelona travelled to Eindhoven to play PSV in the Champions League group stage, as they looked to clinch the top spot in their group with a game to spare.

They won the game 2-1 to achieve just that, but it was far from a straightforward night. PSV had the better chances in the first half before Lionel Messi conjured up a brilliant goal to put his side ahead after the interval.

Gerard Pique doubled Barcelona's lead when he slotted home from Messi's free-kick. Luuk de Jong pulled one back for the home side with a headed effort, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The result meant that Barcelona were confirmed as group winners, and PSV will finish in the last place.

Here are the main talking points from the clash.

#1 Missed chances galore for both teams, especially PSV

De Jong reacts after a missed opportunity

Despite the score being 2-1, the chances in the match suggest otherwise, Both sides had many opportunities to alter the scoreline, but they went begging, especially in the first half.

Hirving Lozano skewed his effort from a low cross wide, before Gaston Pereiro shot over the bar from close range. Then Philippe Coutinho's shot was deflected, and Arturo Vidal had two efforts cleared off the line by PSV.

The most glaring chance came when Luuk De Jong's header came off the bar and Denzel Dumfries inexplicably hit the woodwork from a couple of yards. Lozano had another chance late on as well, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen smothered him well.

Ter Stegen was definitely the busier of the two goalkeepers, and the likes of De Jong may feel hard done by in the end. Had PSV taken one of their chances in the first half, the game could have ended differently. Oh well.

