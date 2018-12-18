UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Round of 16: 5 Player battles that the fans would relish

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 589 // 18 Dec 2018, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Round of 16 Draw

The stage is all set for the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Round of 16 as the draw for the same was held in Nyon yesterday at the UEFA headquarters.

Amongst the others, are four absolutely mouth-watering clashes. Atletico Madrid face Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo would be making a return to Spain against his former city rivals. Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain which will be a clash of two giant European midfield dynamos.

Tottenham host Dortmund in a fixture where both the clubs try to create a much bigger and exciting identity in European football and emulate their domestic league form at the continental stage.

And in the clash of the round, Liverpool take on Bayern Munich which will be a bigger test for the Bavarians as this Liverpool side have been totally unstoppable this season.

The fixtures bring about some key head to head player battles which fans would be craving for, since the draw yesterday evening. Let's look at our top 5 picks for the best player battles which will be on display in this Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League:

#1 Diego Godin v Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is back in the city he ruled for the past decade

Cristiano Ronaldo would have never thought he would face his former city rivals Atletico Madrid so soon after his big money transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus earlier this season. But fate had other plans as Atletico Madrid were drawn against Juventus in the Round of 16.

When it comes to containing a beast like Cristiano, there are very few defenders in the world who would boast of achieving the feat. One of them is Uruguayan and Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin.

Both Cristiano and Godin might be masters of their technicalities but as there is only one winner when it comes to the Champions League, we are in for an epic battle between the two heavyweights.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement