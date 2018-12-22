UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Round of 16: Predictions

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Every year football fans around the globe are treated with the thrilling UEFA Champions League as Europe's finest clubs collide in a battle to become the best in the continent. Often considered as the biggest club trophy, the competition is given much importance by clubs.

Often teams are rotated, players are rested, and tactics are made just to get the right balance in the Champions League ties simply because the magnitude is pretty darn high.

Legends are made in the elite competition as the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is often tilted towards the current champions league winner. Having a champions league winner profile is what all players dream of.

This brings us to the 2018-19 UCL. The group stage is done and dusted, and we have our top 16. The draw took in Nyon, Switzerland.

This edition of the tournament has entered into the knockout phase as we have the list of matches to be conducted in the Round of 16. The draw is done, and the world is excited for some fantasy encounters to come in February 2019.

Here's how these enticing battles could turn out:

#1 Manchester City vs FC Schalke

The German powerhouse battle the English giants - Manchester City in the Round of 16 clash. The Citizens have been the team to beat under Pep Guardiola and the Spanish manager will look to break his Champions League jinx this season.

This matchup is interesting but we’ve got to give it to the current Premier owing to their tremendous form heading into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Pep Guardiola's men did suffer a shock defeat at home against the French side Lyon but the citizens came back well and topped Group F with 13 points. Manchester City’s attacking prowess is well known by the clubs in Europe and their fearsome midfield can rip apart any side’s game plan.

While Schalke had an impressive group round where they finished behind Porto in the Group A, Pep Guardiola's fierce game plans will be too much to handle for the German outfit

Prediction: Manchester City to proceed

