×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Round of 16: Predictions

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
488   //    22 Dec 2018, 20:13 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Every year football fans around the globe are treated with the thrilling UEFA Champions League as Europe's finest clubs collide in a battle to become the best in the continent. Often considered as the biggest club trophy, the competition is given much importance by clubs.

Often teams are rotated, players are rested, and tactics are made just to get the right balance in the Champions League ties simply because the magnitude is pretty darn high.

Legends are made in the elite competition as the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is often tilted towards the current champions league winner. Having a champions league winner profile is what all players dream of.

This brings us to the 2018-19 UCL. The group stage is done and dusted, and we have our top 16. The draw took in Nyon, Switzerland.

This edition of the tournament has entered into the knockout phase as we have the list of matches to be conducted in the Round of 16. The draw is done, and the world is excited for some fantasy encounters to come in February 2019.

Here's how these enticing battles could turn out:

#1 Manchester City vs FC Schalke

Enter caption

The German powerhouse battle the English giants - Manchester City in the Round of 16 clash. The Citizens have been the team to beat under Pep Guardiola and the Spanish manager will look to break his Champions League jinx this season.

This matchup is interesting but we’ve got to give it to the current Premier owing to their tremendous form heading into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's men did suffer a shock defeat at home against the French side Lyon but the citizens came back well and topped Group F with 13 points. Manchester City’s attacking prowess is well known by the clubs in Europe and their fearsome midfield can rip apart any side’s game plan.

While Schalke had an impressive group round where they finished behind Porto in the Group A, Pep Guardiola's fierce game plans will be too much to handle for the German outfit

 Prediction: Manchester City to proceed

1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 'Round of 16': Predictions 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Early predictions for UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Who could qualify and how?
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Group stage review after...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
13 Feb MAN PSG 01:30 AM Manchester United vs PSG
13 Feb ROM POR 01:30 AM Roma vs Porto
14 Feb TOT BOR 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
14 Feb AJA REA 01:30 AM Ajax vs Real Madrid
20 Feb OLY BAR 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
20 Feb LIV BAY 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Bayern München
21 Feb SCH MAN 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
21 Feb ATL JUV 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
06 Mar BOR TOT 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
06 Mar REA AJA 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Ajax
07 Mar PSG MAN 01:30 AM PSG vs Manchester United
07 Mar POR ROM 01:30 AM Porto vs Roma
13 Mar MAN SCH 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Schalke 04
13 Mar JUV ATL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
14 Mar BAR OLY 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais
14 Mar BAY LIV 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us