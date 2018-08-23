Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Playoffs: The stars making the headlines

Andy Nduka Mukolo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    23 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST

Chucky Lozano and PSV team mates celebrate against BATE Borisov
Lozano and his PSV teammates celebrate his goal against BATE Borisov

In the last decade, the mention of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon in any football community, conjures the image of Europe's most coveted trophy, the UEFA Champions League.

For Buffon, losing to Barcelona in 2015 and to their La Liga rivals Real Madrid in 2017 is the closest he has come to kissing the trophy in recent years, but for both Messi and Ronaldo, their names have become synonymous with the competition - especially the Portugal captain, who came out triumphant in his last three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeú.

While new PSG goalkeeper Buffon will be hoping his fortunes change as he joins forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in Paris, Messi and Ronaldo will be eyeing more honours during their respective careers when the group stages begin next month.

However, in the fourth-round qualifying stage of this year's edition, the Champions League is not about the aforementioned legends. Instead, it's about the lesser-known players making the headlines for all the right reasons - delivering brilliant performances to ensure their teams compete with others on the road to the final, which will be held at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano next June.

Here, we take a look at a handful of players who made the headlines for their respective teams in the Champions League play-offs:

#4 Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven)

Lozano, who turned 23 last month, scored on his Champions League debut
Lozano, who turned 23 last month, scored on his Champions League debut

Here's a man who has become as popular as Javier Hernandez and Kylian Mbappé. His performances for Mexico at the World Cup this summer speak volumes for just how important the forward can be, when he's at his best.

Following Gastón Pereiro's penalty strike restored parity for PSV, Lozano came up big when called upon on the hour mark, firing from outside the box to give the Dutch side a 2-1 lead against BATE Borisov - not bad on your Champions League debut.

Although former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb equalised for the Belarus side in the 88th minute, the Red and Whites ran out 3-2 winners in the end after a late attacking flurry.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Ajax Football Dynamo Kyiv Football Hakim Ziyech Dusan Tadic
Andy Nduka Mukolo
CONTRIBUTOR
They came, they saw, and they left - football's biggest...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 5 "selling" clubs of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
5 football clubs who sold their best players
RELATED STORY
4 things that could inspire Barcelona to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
Video: Five quotes that captures the essence of Johan Cruyff
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT CRV SAL
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Salzburg
FT BAT PSV
2 - 3
 BATE vs PSV
FT BEN PAO
1 - 1
 Benfica vs PAOK
FT YOU DIN
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT VID AEK
1 - 2
 Vidi vs AEK Athens
FT AJA DYN
3 - 1
 Ajax vs Dynamo Kyiv
29 Aug DIN YOU 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Young Boys
29 Aug AEK VID 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Vidi
29 Aug DYN AJA 12:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax
30 Aug SAL CRV 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Crvena Zvezda
30 Aug PSV BAT 12:30 AM PSV vs BATE
30 Aug PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us