UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 4 games from Day 2 of Gameweek 6

Phil Jones reacts after scoring an own-goal

Four absolutely amazing matches were lined up for all the football fans out there on Wednesday night. Juventus took on Young Boys and Manchester United took on Valencia in group H. in Group E, Bayern Munich took the field against Ajax and as far as group F is concerned, it was the Premier League champions Manchester City who took on Hoffenheim.

Among these matches, the winners were not very hard to predict on the basis of form and history, but there were major upsets, in different part of Europe. Young Boys surprised the world, winning against the Italian champs 2 goals to 1.

Valencia, a team placed in the lower half of the LaLiga table, defeated Manchester United with the same scoreline. As for Manchester City, they recovered from a 0-1 deficit to pip Hoffenheim 2-1. Ajax, the team from the Netherlands gave Bayern a tough time, ending the match at 3 goals all.

Here are the results one after another:

#4 Young Boys vs Juventus

Ronaldo looked out of colours against Young Boys

The match between the team from Turin and the Swiss champions Young Boys was not something every football fan would have looked forward to. It was almost quite obvious and natural to predict that it was going to be a cake-walk for Juventus. But it was not the night they would have liked.

After having it easy in the first outing against the Young Boys, it was a completely different Swiss team that welcomed Juventus to Switzerland. It was a forgettable day for Juventus, but more so for their star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. He missed at least half a dozen chances throughout the course of the match, most of them coming in the first 25 minutes itself.

If these missed chances weren’t enough to ruin the day for the Portuguese striker, Dybala was disallowed a goal because of Ronaldo's interference. This tragedy hit Juventus in the closing minutes of the game when Dybala took a long shot at the goal, and scored, only to find Ronaldo standing in front of the Young Boys goalkeeper, and that resulting in the goal being disallowed with Ronaldo being flagged offside.

Young Boys had secured a one-goal lead going into half-time before doubling it in the 68th minute. It was due to Dybala’s superb shot in the 80th minute that Juventus was saved from a two-goal defeat at the hands of the underdogs in their group.

