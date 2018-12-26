×
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 goal scorers so far

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
724   //    26 Dec 2018, 10:56 IST

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is one of the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is one of the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League produced a lot of exciting moments during the group stage this season as European powerhouses went head-to-head in an intense battle that saw 16 teams promoted for the knockout phase of the tournament.

Once again, we have been entertained by the incredible exploits of our favorite attackers in the European tournament this term as they stole our attention with their amazing performances in front of goal.

Bulldozing their way through opposition defenders, dashing forward and penetrating into the box at unbelievable pace as well as sending the ball into the back of the net in incredible fashion, these fantastic superstars deserve recognition for their efforts in the Champions League this season.

Having witnessed a lot of players showing their incredible abilities in front of goal in the competition this campaign, we take a look at the top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League so far.

#5. Andrej Kramaric, 5 goals

A prolific European outing for the Hoffenheim striker
A prolific European outing for the Hoffenheim striker

The UEFA Champions League is the best competition for every footballer to showcase their talents in Europe and Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric deserves some respect for his incredible goalscoring exploits in the European tournament this season.

The Croatian International has had a prolific outing in his European campaign, finding the back of the net an incredible 5 times in 6 appearances for the Bundesliga side to put himself among the elite finishers of the competition so far.

However, despite his incredible exploits in front of goal in the Champions League this term, it is quite unfortunate that his club failed to progress into the knockout phase of the tournament after picking just three points in six games during the group stage. But the attacker does deserve the recognition by virtue of his impressive displays in the tournament.

Honorable Mention: Moussa Marega, Dusan Tadic, and Paulo Dybala has scored five goals each but played more minutes or provided fewer assists than the ones on this list.

