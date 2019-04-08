×
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham vs Manchester City| Match preview and predicted lineups

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
84   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:32 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at their new stadium on Tuesday night. Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to put up a fight and make it hard for the defending Premier League champions. The Citizens, on the other hand, will try to make the most out of the away leg and hammer in a few goals to make it easier for them in the return leg.

Both teams come into this game on the back of clinical wins - a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League in case of Tottenham, and a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals for City. Tottenham will bank on the support from the home fans in their new stadium, which was inaugurated recently, and will look to claim a positive result against Pep Guardiola's side.

As always, Spurs will rely on star man Harry Kane and his associates - Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen to give them an advantage in front of goal. However, their defence looks shaky with their captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's faith and confidence being shaken after he conceded a late goal against Liverpool last week. Central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have not been in the best of forms either.

Manchester City, who defeated Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday to book their spot in the FA Cup final, will be keen on getting their hands closer to the unprecedented quadruple. Manager Pep Guardiola has warned his side against complacency but it is easier said than done.

Sergio Aguero is still a doubt for the clash on Tuesday due to an injury and Gabriel Jesus will most probably start in his place. Wingers Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva are expected to start either side of him, with master midfielder Kevin de Bruyne likely to pull strings the way he did against Brighton. What will please Guardiola the most is the fact that left-back Benjamin Mendy is back from injury and can play a part on Tuesday.

Predicted lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli

Attackers: Lucas Moura, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane.


Manchester City:

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva

Attackers: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva.

